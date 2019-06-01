Smith Brothers to host annual 'Earn Your Stripes' Camp

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The third annual "Earn Your Stripes" camp hosted by brothers Rod and Jaylon Smith is set for Friday, June 28 at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium on the St. Francis campus.

The camp is for kids ages 7 through 13. Cost is free, but you must register on-line. Click here for a link to the website for registration.

Specific Details: In the case of rain, camp will be held at The Summit, located at 1095 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46807. We will announce this change by June 21st.