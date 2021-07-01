Skowronek ready for rookie season with NFL’s Rams as training camp approaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Baseball is, at most, Ben Skowronek’s third-best sport, but the Homestead grad took to the mound anyway on Thursday night at Parkview Field as the L.A. Rams rookie threw out the first pitch at the TinCaps game in his hometown.

Skowronek was drafted out of Notre Dame by the Rams in the seventh round two months ago. Since then he’s spent six weeks in Los Angeles, including time on the field with the Rams at their OTAs. With training camp coming up in a few weeks, Skowronek is back home taking a break before approaching his first season of professional football.