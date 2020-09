SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) - The University of Notre Dame and Dick Corbett Head Football CoachBrian Kelly, the winningest active coach in NCAA Football (all divisions), have agreed to termson an extension that runs through the 2024 season, University Vice President and James E.Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick announced Saturday.

“We are pleased to be able to have Brian lead our football program for the foreseeable future,”said Swarbrick. “These terms were agreed upon in December and we planned the subsequentannouncement for the Blue-Gold game in April. When the University transitioned to remotelearning in March, we decided to wait to make this announcement until we were able to returnour attention to football being back in action and I am happy to share this great news today.”