Seahawks place Bluffton grad Eskridge on injured reserve

SEATTLE, Wash. (WANE) – The start to the NFL career of Bluffton High School grad D’Wayne Eskridge is off to an unfortunately rough start, as the Seattle Seahawks placed the rookie receiver on injured reserve.

Eskridge has only played in one game this season – the opener against the Indianapolis Colts. In that game Eskridge suffered a concussion that appears to still be an issue.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/PkBZJo6eFo — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 7, 2021

Eskridge, a second round pick in the 2021 draft out of Western Michigan, was already ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Rams. By being placed on injured reserve Eskridge will miss at least three more games.

Eskridge also missed a chunk of training camp with a toe injury. He played in just one of Seattle three preseason games.