FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Now in his fifth season leading the USPHL’s Spacemen, Fort Wayne native and former Komet Kaleigh Schrock has the junior hockey team on a roll. The Spacemen cruised past the Chicago Crush in a 7-2 win on Sunday amid their first home stand of the regular season.

All seven goals were scored by a different player. Jackson Cothron, Brandan Young, Dyllan Uehlin, Thomas Cheeney, Alexis Toussaint, Noah Takitani and Jace Laney each scored for the Spacemen on Sunday.

Cothron’s goal came in the opening minutes on a rare power play in the opening minutes. Chicago was assessed a minor penalty for violating game protocol prior to the first puck drop. The Spacemen added two more goals to take a 3-1 lead to the first intermission.

Fort Wayne hosts the Metro Jets on Monday, then returns to the IceHouse for another home game on Sunday, Oct. 22.