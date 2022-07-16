COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – After retiring from the Komets years ago, Kaleigh Schrock set out to find a miniature version of himself – a young man that he could develop into a stellar hockey player.

After taking over as head coach of the Fort Wayne Spacemen, Schrock has developed the program into hub for youth hockey in the Summit City.

“We’ve done a lot of great things in Fort Wayne as far as the youth hockey,” Schrock said at the team’s golf outing on Saturday. “Now to have a junior team is great because kids can play at a higher level. They don’t have to leave Fort Wayne.”

Coming off his third season as head coach, the USPHL junior hockey squad enjoyed a solid season. The Spacemen finished 28-13-3, and came a win short of advancing to the USPHL National tournament.

With the team hosting their annual golf outing in Columbia City, Schrock is excited to see how the program can continue to grow and become a bona fide contender in their league.

The Fort Wayne Spacemen kick off the 2022-23 campaign later this fall.