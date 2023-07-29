BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Long after hanging up the skates, former Komet Kaleigh Schrock is continuing to grow the game of hockey in his hometown.

The Fort Wayne native wrapped up his fourth year with the USPHL’s Spacemen. Last season was Schrock’s best yet with the club. The Spacemen advanced to the USPHL National Playoffs for the first time in club history.

Heading into year five, the Spacemen are expanding by adding a team in the league’s “Elite” division.

At the Spacemen’s summer golf outing on Saturday, Schrock reflected on the current state of his club and his former team’s hiring of head coach Jesse Kallechy.