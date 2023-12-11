WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – West Noble High School graduate Maddie Schermerhorn will get a chance to play professional volleyball as the Purdue University standout was picked 31st overall in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft by the Vegas Thrill.

The Pro Volleyball Federation is a new league that is scheduled to start play in February of 2024.

Schermerhorn, a libero, just wrapped up her fifth and final season at Purdue last week as the Boilermakers were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet Sixteen by Oregon.