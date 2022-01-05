Saint Francis WBB stifles Huntington, 66-41

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis (9-5, 3-2) completed a weeklong men’s and women’s basketball sweep over Huntington (2-14, 0-5) on Wednesday. The Lady Cougars captured a 66-41 win over their Crossroads League foe.

Cassidy Crawford led Saint Francis with 17 points. As a team, Saint Francis shot 55% from beyond the arc.

Huntington struggled offensively for most of the night, hitting less than 28% of their shots. Emily Seboe was the lone player to finish in double figures for the Foresters.

Saint Francis heads to Spring Arbor on Saturday. Huntington also plays Saturday against Marian.

