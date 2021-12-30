Saint Francis WBB captures third-straight win with dominant fourth quarter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – On Thursday afternoon, the University of Saint Francis Lady Cougars (8-5; 2-2 Crossroads) played host to the Oakland City University Mighty Oaks (6-7) at Hutzell Athletic Center and dominated in the second half to win 92-63.

After 10 days off, the Lady Cougars were anxious to get back to action, and after falling behind 5-0 to start the game, picked right back where they left off. A made three-pointer by junior guard Reganne Pate got the scoring started, and the Lady Cougars spent the remainder of the frame dominating on offense.

Saint Francis went on to score eight unanswered points to build a five-point lead and extended it to eight points after the first 10 minutes, leading the Mighty Oaks 25-17.

In the second quarter, the Lady Cougars dominated this time on defense as they allowed the Mighty Oaks just seven points in the entire frame. Meanwhile, while their offense wasn’t as dominant as the first quarter, Saint Francis did score 14 more points to extend their lead to 15 points as the game went to halftime with the Lady Cougars ahead 39-24.

Heading into the second half, the Mighty Oaks came out fighting. A made three-pointer less than 10 seconds into the third quarter set the tone for a strong offensive frame for Oakland City.

The Mighty Oaks clawed their way back to close the deficit to seven points on a couple occasions, but Chole McKnight nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to regain a double-digit lead for the Lady Cougars.

Then in the fourth quarter, the Lady Cougars put it away. Their lead grew to as much as 30 points during the final frame, and Saint Francis pulled out the win after outscoring Oakland City 32-14 in the fourth quarter.

Throughout the game, the Lady Cougars shot 52 percent from the floor, 46 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 62 percent from the free throw line. Junior forward Cassidy Crawford led the team in scoring with 23 points and seven assists, while freshman guard Emily Parrett and Chloe McKnight each chipped in with 16 & 15 points respectively.

The Lady Cougars resume play on Wednesday evening when they resume Crossroads League play against the Huntington University Lady Foresters (2-12; 0-4 Crossroads) beginning at 7:00 pm.