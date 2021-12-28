Saint Francis men’s basketball snaps losing streak against Holy Cross

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis men’s basketball team snapped a 4-game losing skid on Tuesday against Holy Cross College (Ind.), winning 77-52.

All-American Antwaan Cushingberry finished with a game-high 27 points, along with 10 rebounds. David Ejah also finished with a double-double, scoring 20 points and securing 11 rebounds.

Defensively, Saint Francis limited the Saints to 36.2% shooting, including 28% from 3-point range. Beau Ludwick was the only Saint to finish in double figures with 14 points.

Saint Francis is back in action on Wednesday night when they host Olivet Nazarene University at 5 p.m.