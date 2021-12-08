Saint Francis men’s basketball coach picked for IN Basketball Hall of Fame’s Silver Anniversary team

USF Head Coach Chad LaCross was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Silver Anniversary team (courtesy: University of Saint Francis Athletics)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – University of Saint Francis (USF) Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chad LaCross has been selected to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Silver Anniversary team.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame named its Silver Anniversary team based on outstanding accomplishments as a player from 25 years ago. 18 players were selected, including LaCross.

LaCross attended East Noble High School where he graduated in 1997. During that season, the Indiana All-Star averaged 18.3 points per game for a 25-2 regional championship team. LaCross scored over 825 points over two seasons, averaging 15.8 points per game.

“I have great memories with many of the players that were recognized from playing on the Indiana All-Star Team, AAU and High School basketball,” said Coach LaCross. “I was fortunate enough to have played for one of the best high school coaches in the state in Marty Johnson. Coach Johnson was instrumental in my success as a young man, basketball player, and now coach. Indiana has such a rich tradition in basketball and for me to be included on this team with these other guys is a great honor.”

During his tenure at USF, LaCross has become the all-time wins leader in program history with 276.

USF currently has a 10-2 record after starting the season on a 10-game winning streak.