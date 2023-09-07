FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a season-opening setback against Saint Xavier last Saturday, Saint Francis looks to turn the page during an upcoming 3-game road trip.

The road swing begins this Saturday during a trip to Saint Francis (Ill.). Last year, the Cougars throttled Saint Francis (Ill.) in a 52-14 win on the road.

Despite their 0-1 start, Saint Francis showed plenty of promise against a ranked Saint Xavier. On offense, the Cougars racked up 28 points in the first half while holding 14-point leads twice. Defensively, Saint Francis collected five takeaways, including three interceptions.

Kickoff between the Cougars and Saint Francis (Ill.) is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.