FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The opening night of the 2023 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic saw Saint Francis top Manchester University 17-9 followed by Leo topping Woodlan 10-4 in a busy night at Parkview Field.

The PSM Classic continues on Wednesday with New Haven and North Side squaring off at 4:30 p.m. followed by East Noble and Blackhawk Christian at roughly 7 p.m.