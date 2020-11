FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis left little-margin for critique in an assertive win over East-West University, 104-44.

On the way to the Cougar’s 60-point win, Senior Antwaan Cushingberry lead all-scores with 18-points and only missing two-shots.

Up next, USF will travel to Oakland City University for a 8:00 PM tip on Tuesday.