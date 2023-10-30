PHOENIX, Ariz. (WANE) – Up until this past Saturday night, a handful of players from Allen county had played in the World Series – but none had actually pitched in the Fall Classic.

Heritage High School graduate Andrew Saalfrank changed that, as the Diamondbacks reliever toed the rubber in Arizona’s game two victory against the Rangers, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings.

A rookie, Saalfrank made his MLB debut less than two months ago and only pitched in 10 regular season games for the Diamondbacks. However, he’s been an integral part of Arizona’s bullpen in the playoffs, having appeared in nine playoff games – including five of the seven games against the Phillies in the NLCS.

The Big Ten ‘Pitcher of the Year’ as a junior at Indiana University in 2019, Saalfrank was a sixth-round pick by the Diamondback in that summer’s MLB draft.