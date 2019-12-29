S.A.C boys and girls championships

FORT WAYNE-Since 1937, the state of Indiana has proclaimed itself as the “Crossroads of America.” For the past 21 years, auto racing competitors and fans know, that on one special weekend, nestled between Christmas and New Year’s, ALL roads lead to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Hall for the 22nd annual “Rumble in Fort Wayne” presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

When the racing takes place with two complete shows on Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28, it’ll mark the 59th year of racing at the corner of Coliseum and Parnell, in a building that has been recognized as the most historic indoor auto racing venue in the world. That history has turned a simple race on a 1/6th-mile track, into an event that will draw more than 250 racers, ranging in age from 4 to 71, from at least 14 states and Canada.