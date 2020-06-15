Ryan Nix lives out his sports dream by capturing it on the sidelines

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Ryan Nix has spent his whole life playing sports, but it wasn’t until after a few internships in college that he began to realize he could keep sports in his life as a career without gearing up to play them.

As a graphic design student at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne and kicker for the national champion Cougar’s team, coaches and friends encouraged Nix to go out of his comfort zone and aim for an internship with his childhood college sports program, Notre Dame.

After working at Notre Dame as an intern, a full-time spot opened up with Syracuse and Nix took it. Nix wasn’t at Syracuse for long before he took another leap of faith going pro.

Nix saw an opportunity to step into a “see what you can do” type-role with the Indianapolis Colts and it worked out, kicking off his third season with the horseshoes, Nix now is in a role created just for him as a “social media specialist.”

Loving what he does, Nix encourages anyone who has an interest in sports media to continue to follow their passion, because everyday, more and more jobs are opening up.