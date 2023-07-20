KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – When Indiana native Scott Rolen is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 23 in Cooperstown, N.Y., there will be a strong Summit City connection to the legendary third baseman.

Longtime midwest area baseball scout and former Snider High School science teacher Norm Kramer was actually the one who signed Rolen to his first professional contract.

Born in Tell City, Indiana, Kramer played six years in the minor leagues after serving as a tail gunner the Marines during World War II. While he pitched in the summer, making it up to Double-A ball with the Durham Bulls, Kramer attended Butler in the winter and played basketball for the Bulldogs under legendary coach Tony Hinkle.

After his playing career ended due to an arm injury, Kramer became a teacher and coach in his home state for over three decades, including stops in Decker, Bruceville, Tell City, and Shelbyville before making his way to Fort Wayne to teach at Lane Junior High, and, eventually, Snider.

During his time traversing the state, Kramer came across well-known scout Tony Lucadello, who helped Kramer get a job as a scout for the Philadelphia Phillies – a position Kramer would hold for 33 before retiring in 1994.

Kramer was living in Fort Wayne while scouting Rolen, commuting to Rolen’s hometown of Jasper during the spring and summer of 1993. When the Phillies drafted Rolen out of high school in the second round of the ’93 MLB Draft, Kramer had to help convince the teenage star to sign with the Phillies. It wasn’t an easy choice, as Rolen was also a star basketball standout who made the Indiana All-Star team and had accepted a full-ride scholarship to play hoops at the University of Georgia.

Kramer’s job was to convince Rolen to sign with the Phillies. In doing that, the ballclub wired what would be Rolen’s six-figure signing bonus to a bank in southern Indiana and had Kramer pick up the cash in a briefcase. Kramer then met with Rolen and his parents at a nearby hotel and showed the young ballplayer the cash he would be passing up if he chose basketball instead of baseball. The move worked, and Rolen ended up signing with the Phillies, going on to a career that would eventually land him in Cooperstown.

Kramer, who retired as an educator from Snider in 1985, signed a number of other future major leaguers – including New Haven’s own Dave Doster – but none had the career of Rolen. However, Kramer did receive a World Series ring in 1980 when the Phillies won it all, and is a member of the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame among numerous accolades.

Kramer passed away in 1999 at the age of 74, but his memory lives on in Kendallville, where his son, Steve, keeps much of the memorabilia collected during his father’s career on display in his home.