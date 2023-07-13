FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Arguably the greatest athlete to hail from Fort Wayne, Rod Woodson returns to his roots for his annual “HOPE Through Football” camp at Snider High School.

A 2008 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Woodson is welcoming kids from kindergarten through eighth grade for a free camp. This is the third straight year Woodson has hosted his “HOPE Through Football” camp, but the Snider grad originally hosted a summer camp from 1994-2007.

Woodson’s HOPE Through Football non-profit aims to develop on-the-field skills as well as improve individual character development and sportsmanship.

Along with Woodson, former Harding High School standout and NFL offensive lineman Trai Essex is coaching up kids over the next two days.

Woodson and company wrap up the 2-day youth camp on Friday.