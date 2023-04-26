FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Basketball fans got an early look at future Highlight Zone stars during Tuesday’s Allen County Middle School All-Star Classic at the Boys & Girls Club.

Wednesday’s showcase featured dozens of athletes competing between two games, along with a pair of skills challenges. In the Future All-Stars game, Uriah McPherson led Team Slammers to a 68-57 win over Team Jammers.

Prior to the Main Event game, Drake Sefton won the skills competition challenge and Mack Welker won the 3-point shootout.

In the second showcase game of the evening, Jake Coolman led Team Shooters to a win over Team Wreckers.