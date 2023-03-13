(WANE) – Snider High School grad Jessie Bates is cashing in at the start of the NFL free agency period.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bates has signed a 4-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, earning $16.005 million per year.

Bates spent his first five years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Snider grad tallied 461 tackles and 14 interceptions throughout that span. Bates also helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season, along with an AFC Championship game appearance this past year.