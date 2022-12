(WANE) – Bishop Luers grad Kevin Kiermaier appears to have found a new home, according to multiple reports.

Those reports indicate Kiermaier and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal.

After spending the first 12 years of his baseball career with Tampa Bay, the Rays declined Kiermaier’s club option, allowing him to become a free agent. In his time with the Rays, Kiermaier was a 3-time Golden Glove winner while helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series in 2020.