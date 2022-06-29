TAMPA (WANE) – Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier appears to be inching closer to a return, according to multiple reports.

The Bishop Luers grad is on track to return to the Rays’ lineup by Friday during their road series in Toronto. Kiermaier was placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering left hip inflammation last week against the New York Yankees. As part of his rehab, Kiermaier has been playing in the Florida Complex League.

This season, Kiermaier has a batting average of .229 and is tied for second on the team in home runs (7).