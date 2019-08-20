Jaylon Smith inks long-term deal with Cowboys

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers High School graduate Jaylon Smith has signed a long-term contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

The deal is worth $64 million with $35.5 million guaranteed. It makes Smith one of the top five highest paid linebackers in the NFL.

A star linebacker at Notre Dame, Smith was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft after suffering a knee injury in his final collegiate game that caused him to miss his first season in the NFL.

Smith was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next off-season. Rather than waiting to negotiate after his rookie deal ended, Smith decided to sign now.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss