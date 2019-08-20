Jaylon Smith inks long-term deal with Cowboys

DALLAS (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers High School graduate Jaylon Smith has signed a long-term contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

The deal is worth $64 million with $35.5 million guaranteed. It makes Smith one of the top five highest paid linebackers in the NFL.

A star linebacker at Notre Dame, Smith was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft after suffering a knee injury in his final collegiate game that caused him to miss his first season in the NFL.

Smith was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next off-season. Rather than waiting to negotiate after his rookie deal ended, Smith decided to sign now.