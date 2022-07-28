TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WANE) – Bryan, Ohio native Matt Wisler has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays retroactive to July 24.

A right-handed reliever, Wisler is in his second season with the Rays and eighth overall in Major League Baseball.

So far this year Wisler’s posted a 2.36 ERA over 38 games for the Rays. He’s made five starts and sports a 3-3 record with 34 strikeouts in 42 innings.

Wisler was selected in the seventh round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Bryan High School by the Padres. He pitched for the Fort Wayne TinCaps in 2012.