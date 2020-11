FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side native and Former Purdue basketball Big Ten defensive player of the year Rapheal Davis is set to host a basketball camp for the city’s youth in December.

The event runs December 28-30 at Spiece Fieldhouse and is open to kids of all skill levels.

If you would like to register for the event, you can do so by clicking here.

To help sponsor a kid to go to camp, you can do so by following this link.