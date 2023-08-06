FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With 18 holes to go, former City Champion Rory Ransburg continues to roll at Pine Valley with an overall score of 136 (-6). On Sunday, the 2021 City Champion battled through slick conditions to shoot 69 (-2).

Meanwhile, Purdue Fort Wayne’s Kasey Lilly shot a blistering 66 (-5) to recover from a rough start. Lilly sits in second behind Ransburg with an overall score of 2-under par. His college teammate, Hunter Mefford, is in third place at 1-under par after shooting 69 (-2) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nick Holder, Joe Hayden and David Dumas are tied for fourth with an even score of 142.

The final round of the FWGA City Championship tees off on Monday, with Ransburg, Lilly and Mefford starting just after 2 p.m.