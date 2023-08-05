FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former City Champion Rory Ransburg is atop the leaderboard after the first round of the amateur golf tournament on Saturday.

The 2021 champion shot 67 (-4) on Saturday, hitting five birdies with one bogie during his outing at Pine Valley.

Tied for second place behind Ransburg are Brady Wieland and David Dumas. Both shot 68 (-3) to trail Ransburg by a stroke. Meanwhile, five other golfers are tied for fourth place with a score of 70 (-1).

Last year’s City Champion Jonny Filler is tied for 11th place after shooting 72 (+1) in the first round.

Round two of the 3-day tournament continues on Sunday, with Ransburg, Wieland and Dumas teeing off at 2:18 p.m.