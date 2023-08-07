FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in three years, Rory Ransburg is taking home the FWGA City Championship. The 2-time champ finished with the best score of 207 (-6) over the 3-day tournament at Pine Valley.

Ransburg shot 71 (E) on Monday, converting four birdies to secure the championship. After hitting a double bogey on hole 12, Ransburg rallied to score par or birdie in five of the last six holes.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s Kasey Lilly finished in second with a score of 208 (-5). Lilly shot 68, converting a birdie in the last two holes to secure a runner-up finish.

Meanwhile, two other Mastodons finished in the top six. Hunter Mefford took fourth place with a score of 212 (-1), while Alex Holder tied with his brother, Nick, for sixth place.

Joe Hayden took third place with a score of 210 (-3).

Click here for a complete leaderboard from the 3-day match at Pine Valley.