Rams’ receiver Ben Skowronek returns to Indiana for Sunday kickoff against Colts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In just a few days, Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Ben Skowronek will return to his home state of Indiana with his new team to potentially play in front of friends and family for the first time as an NFL pro.

In just a few months, Skowronek has gone from Draft Day, to making his first NFL team and is now closer than ever to being cleared to play in his first professional game.

“It’s been an amazing four months. You know being able to adjust to a new locker room, learn so much on the football side and then kind of grow as a man as well. ” Skowronek said.

The tougher parts of the process came in week one of the NFL preseason, Skowronek fractured his forearm while trying to compete for a spot on the final 53-man rams roster.

“It’s tough, there are so many uncertainties in this business and it’s a business where there is so much competition team-to-team and within the team as well so to be sidelined and not be able to showcase your skill set day in and day out and watching other guys make plays. You’re kind of just sitting there waiting. ” Skowronek said.

The rookie made the roster and his rehab continues to go smoothly. But, as he inches closer and closer back to the game, the receiver has shown no nerves ahead of his NFL debut.

“It’s going to be a cool moment for sure but it’s going to be like playing in the backyard with my dad, my brother, my cousins and my uncles growing up. At the end of the day it’s just a game so your playing on then biggest stage but at the same time you’ve been doing it your whole life so I’m definitely prepared for that moment and ready for when my name is called.” Skowronek said.

Speaking of family and friends, there will be plenty there at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday ready to root on their hometown favorite.

“I was kind of thinking about it this week. I don’t want to think to far ahead. When the calendar flipped and it’s time to play the colts it’s crazy because I was born in Indianapolis and spent some time there when I was real young. But, going to the RCA Dome with my parents, brother and sister, going to watch football games there. It’s where i started falling in love with the game. So it’s full circle to have family coming down, family and Friends, all sorts of people coming to Indianapolis this weekend to watch me play. It’s just full circle. ” Skowronek said.

The Colts and Rams kickoff Sunday at 1:00.