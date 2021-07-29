Race for the Warrior raises more than $70K for Military Support Fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 7th Annual Race for the Warrior event raised more than $70,000 for the Military Support Fund.

The Race took place on July 24, 2021 at the Fort Wayne International Airport, which was originally a World War II military base named Baer Field. More than 400 people competed.

The Military Support fund awards microgrants to local military service members in crisis. Funds go toward basic living expenses, medical/dental expenses, essential home/auto repair expenses, employment income gaps and other essential needs.





Virtual runners have until July 26 to turn in their times.

For more information at www.raceforthewarrior.org.