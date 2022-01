FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne saw their 3-game winning streak snapped against Oakland, 76-68.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 25 points, but no other Purdue Fort Wayne player finished in double figures. Jalen Moore led the Golden Grizzlies with 24 points, while Jamal Cain and Trey Townsend each finished in double figures.

Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a home game against NAIA Michigan-Dearborn. The Mastodons are back in action on Monday at the Coliseum.