Pro Bass Fisherman Clay Dyer deals with his limitations through determination

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Born without any lower limbs, no arm on the left side and a partial arm on the right, Bassmaster Pro Angler Clay Dyer did not let these limitations dampen his positive spirit or deprive him from his goals of becoming a professional fisherman.

Dyer shared his message with an audience at the Riverside Gardens in Leo, Indiana for the Clay Dyer Community Event.

“I was born the way you see me now, with no legs past the hip and half a right arm. My mom never consumed drugs, that would’ve been a medical reason I was born this way, so what I like to tell people now is that it was an act of God and I wouldn’t have it any other way.” Dyer said.

He began to compete in fishing tournaments at the age of 13. Dyer cast his line with Fishing League Worldwide from 2000 to 2010 and started his career with BASS in 2012.

“I wanted to be a pro athlete, I wasn’t going to let my circumstances define my life and what I was going to do. I was like ‘Okay, even though the NFL or Major League Baseball may not draft me, there is a sport I can take to the top level so I pursued fishing.” Dyer said.

When the pro is not fishing, he’s sharing his life experiences through motivational and leadership presentations while also finding ways to help children with special needs.

“We believe we’re living in a time where it’s more important than ever to press on and live life. Yes, be careful about it, but live life. “

For more information about Clay Dyer and his journey, visit his website.