FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pine Valley Country Club was abuzz on Monday as the course hosted the 65th annual Mad Anthonys Pro Am.

The event featured more than two dozen five-person groups, each with a professional player paired with four amateurs.

In addition to raising funds for Mad Anthonys, the pros competed for over $31,000 in prize money.

The Mad Anthonys Red Coat Gala took place last month. Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter as well as Rick and Vicki James of Metal Technologies, Inc. were the recipients.