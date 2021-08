FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the sixth consecutive Fort Wayne City Swim Meet, Pine Valley Country Club repeats as champs with a combined score of 2, 196.5 points.

The City’s swim and dive meets have been a staple of Fort Wayne since 1961 and since 2015, Pine Valley Country Club has won the swimming championship.

For more information on the Fort Wayne City Swim and Dive Meet, visit their Facebook page.