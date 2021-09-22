Perolio-Bullinger taking on lead operations position for Fort Wayne FC

Fort Wayne FC announced today that Laurie Perolio-Bullinger has been appointed to lead operations for the organization. Formerly serving as the club’s director of corporate sponsorships and media relations, she will be primarily responsible for ensuring that all functions across the organization are focused on achieving the long-term vision, strategy, and growth of Fort Wayne FC. She joins only a handful of women who have been appointed in leadership roles within U.S. men’s professional soccer history.

“It’s such an honor. I love the game and am thrilled to be able to use soccer as a catalyst for bringing our community together,” stated Perolio-Bullinger. “Building relationships within our community is an important part of what the Fort Wayne FC represents. I’m grateful to be able to work with an ownership team who shares the same values as I do, and I look forward to continuing to build upon our brand as we position ourselves for the next level.”

“Laurie is a very caring individual. I have seen first-hand how committed and passionate she is about our club and the city of Fort Wayne. She has flourished in her roles beyond measure and has been an influential voice in our club’s short history,” commented DaMarcus Beasley, Fort Wayne FC part-owner and brand ambassador. “I am honored that she will lead our club’s operations and help grow Fort Wayne FC to new heights. With her work ethic, mixed with her leadership qualities and experience, we feel confident that she will thrive in her new role,” added Beasley.

Perolio-Bullinger has over 20 years of marketing and advertising experience most recently with Franklin Electric as manager, digital strategy for U.S. and Canada. Previously, she has been involved in soccer management roles with the Fort Wayne Sport Club travel teams and Bishop Luers High School men’s soccer. She will focus on growing the club’s fan base and creating partnerships within the Fort Wayne community. The club expects to unveil its new sponsorship opportunities within the next few weeks. Individual and group ticketing, promotions, and game day experience will be announced at the beginning of 2022.

“Laurie’s extensive background in marketing coupled with her business acumen and league-specific experience make her the ideal choice for our club,” stated FWFC co-owner and managing partner, John Bellio.