FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a hobby has turned into a craft for Fort Wayne’s Alivia Perkins.

After representing northeast Indiana in the Junior Olympics at Colorado Springs, Colo., Perkins will see how she stacks up against some of the best of the world after being named to the USA Shooting Futures National team.

Last month, Perkins finished with the second best score in the smallbore rifle division, along with the best score in the Under-18 category. For finishing in the top three, Perkins was presented with a spot to compete on the Futures National Team in the upcoming Junior World Cup.

“It had been a really tough season,” Perkins admitted. “Finally seeing all my hard work pay off and winning, it was great. I’m really happy about it. I’ve had a lot of support from family and friends. It’s really awesome.”

Perkins began her rifle career by attending summer camps at the X Count. Two years ago, Perkins qualified for her first Junior Olympics as a high school freshman. Fast forward to this year, Perkins is embracing the chance to travel overseas with Team USA.

“I think it’s going to be a great experience just to experience other cultures and to shoot against people from different countries,” Perkins said.”

With two months to go until the Junior World Cup, Perkins understands she has plenty of time to take some more strides and contend against some of the world’s best.

“I just want to go for the first time to learn and experience everything and see how everything plays out,” Perkins said.

The Junior World Cup is scheduled for July 14-25 in Seoul, South Korea.