FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School graduate Ayanna Patterson has always represented the Summit City well, and now she’s getting some high-level representation of her own.

Patterson, a consensus top five player in nation for the high school class of 2022, has signed with the well-renown Klutch Sports Group. Klutch will serve as NIL representation for Patterson, who is entering her freshman season at national powerhouse UConn.

Klutch is considered one of the top agencies in sports, especially in the game of basketball. The agency, founded by Rich Paul, represents LeBron James as well as a number of NBA stars. Klutch launched a women’s basketball division earlier this year and has a number of WNBA stars as clients.