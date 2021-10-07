Packers officially add Jaylon Smith

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne is in the process of installing new water meters, designed to immediately warn customers about excessive usage.

"It's time for a new set of meters and technology has improved," said Frank Suárez, with Fort Wayne City Utilities. "These meters will allow us to connect with our iPhones and our other technology, where we can get a notice about usage in our house, up to the minute if we want to. We can set an alert if too much water is being used, which would tip us off possibly if there's a leak."