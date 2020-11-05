Officer’s basketball dream leads her to Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Sabine Filippovica is one of the newest full-time officer on the Auburn police force, but her journey started in Latvia, a small country in Eastern Europe, with a basketball and a dream.

Filippovica started out as a promising track-athlete in her home country, but she felt a calling and wanted to make a switch to basketball which her parents weren’t too happy about, at first.

“I told my dad I really wanted to play and my dad was like, ‘I’m not sure if we should take her there or not’ so the conversation my dad and mom had was lets just take her there and see if she’s going to make it or not.” Filippovica said.

Her and her family made the almost hour trip to tryouts and not only did she make it, she was picked in the first-round to stay in the capital and play for the only school that offered girls basketball.

“Right then and there, I took the leap of faith and here we are today.” Filippovica said.

From moving 45-minutes away from her home and family to moving 4500 miles away just three years later, Filippovica with a basketball by her side, pursued her American dream right here at Indiana Tech.

First she played in Kansas then she received a full-ride scholarship to finish her education and basketball career with Indiana Tech. she earned her degree in Criminal Justice and most recently became the newest full-time officer on the Auburn police department.

“It’s very rewarding, it just shows you that anything is possible, it hasn’t been easy, like I said I literally started from nothing and it just shows you that with hard work anything that you put your mind to you can accomplish, you just have to believe in yourself.” Filippovica said.

Now devoted to a life of serving others, filippovica’s favorite part of the job is doing just that.

“As cliché as it sounds, just being able to help someone along the lines, you never know what can happen at any given time and it’s a rewarding job overall.” Filippovica said.

Adding to her achievements, just a few-weeks-ago she was awarded her U.S. citizenship, She hopes her journey will inspire others.

“You can do it, just keep your circle around that believes in you.” Filippovica said.

Basketball opening the door to serve and protect.