NEW YORK (WANE) – According to the New York Giants website, the franchise has placed Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Austin Mack on injured reserve.

Mack was an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State last season, but managed to work his way onto the active roster. He tallied 7 catches for 91 yards, seeing action in 11 games with one start.

Mack has been dealing with a hamstring issue since the beginning of camp.

At Luers Mack was a two-time WANE-TV Fab 15 selection.