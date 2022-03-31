PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WANE) – Norwell High School graduate Josh VanMeter has a new home as the 27-year old utility man has been traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league pitcher Listher Sosa.

VanMeter played in a career-high 112 games last year for Arizona, hitting .212 with six home runs and 36 RBI.

VanMeter was drafted in the fifth round out of Norwell in 2013 and played two seasons with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. He was eventually acquired by the Reds organization and made his MLB debut for Cincinnati in 2019.