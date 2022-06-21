INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Norwell High School graduate Josh VanMeter is headed back to his home-state, as the Pittsburgh Pirates have assigned the utility man to the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on a rehab assignment.

VanMeter is looking to return after fracturing the ring finger on his glove hand. He hasn’t played since suffering the injury on June 1.

VanMeter opened spring training with the Diamondbacks, but was traded to the Pirates on March 31.

The northeast Indiana native is hitting .214 with 3 home runs in 35 games this season for Pittsburgh.