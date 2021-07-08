Norwell grad VanMeter hits two-run blast for Diamondbacks

by: Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) – Light-hitting Dom Nunez doubled twice and singled as the Colorado Rockies avoided a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3.

The Rockies won for just the seventh time in 40 road games this season. They’re 31-17 at Coors Field. Nunez began the day batting just .159. He scored twice, drove in a run and drew a walk. Yonathan Daza drove in two runs and Ryan McMahon singled twice and scored twice for Colorado.

Josh VanMeter, a Norwell grad and former Fort Wayne TinCap, hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, who were trying to sweep a three-game series for the first time since April 20-22 against Cincinnati Reds. It was VanMeter’s second home run of the season, as he’s hitting .179 for Arizona.

