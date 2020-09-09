Norwell grad VanMeter called up by Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WANE) – For the first time since being traded by the Reds to the Diamondbacks last Monday, Norwell graduate Josh VanMeter is on Arizona’s major league roster.
Since the trade VanMeter had been working at Arizona’s alternate site.
An infielder/outfielder, VanMeter had struggled with the Reds to start this truncated season with two hits in 34 at bats for a batting average of .059.
Last year the Norwell graduate broke into the major with the Reds and hit .239 with 8 home runs, 23 RBI, and 9 stolen bases in 95 games.