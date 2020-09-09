Norwell grad VanMeter called up by Arizona Diamondbacks

Cincinnati Reds’ Josh VanMeter (17) stands in the batter’s box during a baseball practice at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WANE) – For the first time since being traded by the Reds to the Diamondbacks last Monday, Norwell graduate Josh VanMeter is on Arizona’s major league roster.

Since the trade VanMeter had been working at Arizona’s alternate site.

The #Dbacks recall right-handed pitcher Joel Payamps and infielder/outfielder Josh VanMeter from the Alternate Training Site.



Ketel Marte is placed on the 10-day IL (left wrist inflammation) and Joe Mantiply is optioned. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 9, 2020

An infielder/outfielder, VanMeter had struggled with the Reds to start this truncated season with two hits in 34 at bats for a batting average of .059.

Last year the Norwell graduate broke into the major with the Reds and hit .239 with 8 home runs, 23 RBI, and 9 stolen bases in 95 games.