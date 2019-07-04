Norwell grad VanMeter called back up by Reds

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
josh vanmeter official head shot reds

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – After being sent down to Triple-A Louisville back on June 19 Norwell High School grad Josh VanMeter is heading back up to the big leagues.

VanMeter was recalled by the Reds on Wednesday morning. A utility player, VanMeter made his MLB debut in Cincinnati earlier this season. He’s played in 28 big league games and is hitting .220 with 3 RBI and a stolen base.

In Triple-A VanMeter was named an International League All-Star this season. He’s hitting .355 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI in Louisville this summer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss