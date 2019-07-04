Norwell grad VanMeter called back up by Reds

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – After being sent down to Triple-A Louisville back on June 19 Norwell High School grad Josh VanMeter is heading back up to the big leagues.

The #Reds have recalled from the Triple-A @LouisvilleBats IF/OF Josh VanMeter and placed on the 10-day injured list LHP Amir Garrett (left lat strain).



In 16 games with Louisville since he was optioned on June 19, VanMeter has slashed .393/.443/.589 with 9 XBH and 10 RBI. pic.twitter.com/0UINGOpkcF — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 4, 2019

VanMeter was recalled by the Reds on Wednesday morning. A utility player, VanMeter made his MLB debut in Cincinnati earlier this season. He’s played in 28 big league games and is hitting .220 with 3 RBI and a stolen base.

In Triple-A VanMeter was named an International League All-Star this season. He’s hitting .355 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI in Louisville this summer.