CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – Norwell High School graduate Josh VanMeter is back in the big leagues as the utility man was recalled by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

VanMeter was sent to the Reds alternate site last week when MLB rosters contracted from 30 players to 28.

After breaking into the majors last season with the Reds, VanMeter has struggled to start the 2020 campaign. He’s currently 0-for-14 at the plate with 2 walks, 1 stolen base, and 1 run scored.