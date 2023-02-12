FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At his peak, Jarrod Parker was considered one of the hottest pitching prospects in baseball. Years after stepping away from the game, the Norwell High School grad stopped by his old stomping grounds this weekend.

Parker connected with fans during a baseball card signing on Saturday at the Allen County Fairgrounds. He also visited his alma mater during Friday’s Athletic Hall of Fame Induction celebration at Norwell High School.

The Norwell grad was drafted with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Parker then moved his way through the minor leagues to make his Major League Baseball debut in 2011 with Arizona.

Months after making his pro debut, Parker would be traded to Oakland. The pitcher made several appearances for the A’s in 2012 and 2013 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He officially announced his retirement from baseball in 2018.