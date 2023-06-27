NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WANE) – After missing two months with an injury, Josh VanMeter is back in the line-up for the Nashville Sounds and starting to heat up for the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

VanMeter was activated from the injured list two weeks ago and has recently found his footing. The Norwell High School graduate has homered three times in his last two games.

VanMeter spent most of last season in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The year before that he played for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He broke into the majors in 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds.

However, VanMeter was actually drafted by the San Diego Padres in the fifth round back in 2013 out of Norwell H.S. He played for the Fort Wayne TinCaps in 2014 & 2015.